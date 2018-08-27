Stock markets at record highs after U.S. and Mexico reach trade deal

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach all-time highs Mexico and U.S. have reached a bilateral trade agreement. The S&P 500 is up 0.7% t o 2,894.11, after touching 2,896.43 earlier; Nasdaq exceeds 8,000, rising 0.9% to 8,015.75.

The pact will be called the United States-Mexico trade agreement, replacing the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) name. Talks with Canada will begin immediately.

President Trump says the U.S. will either work out a separate deal with Canada or may fold it into the pact with Mexico.

The deal requires 75% of automobile content be made in the U.S. and Mexico, up from the current level of 62.5%, Reuters reports. It would also require that 40%-45% of auto content be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) +4.3%. Ford (NYSE:F) +3% , and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) +4.1% in midday trading.

During a call with Mexico's president, Trump mentioned China, saying "It's not the right time to talk with China."

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.3% . 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rises 2 basis points to 2.85%. Gold +0.2% to $1,216.00. Crude oil also rose--West Texas Intermediate up 3 cents to $68.08 per barrel.

