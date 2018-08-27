GreenPower to triple production capacity

Greenpower Motor (OTCQX:GPVRF +6.3% ) announced it has leased a 50,000 sq. ft. facility in the City of Porterville as a manufacturing and assembly center, to triple production capabilities of its zero-emission all-electric buses.

"With our current order book with over 120 buses and growing, this additional facility will allow us to meet our production demand. The close proximity of this location to our current and under construction production sites also helps ensure we maintain simplified and efficient logistics. We are on track to produce 25 buses per month by the end of this fiscal year”, stated Brendan Riley, President.