China's industrial firms profits up 16.2% in July

China's industrial firms profits earned rose by 16.2% Y/Y in July, slowing from 20% in June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

YTD industrial profits rose 17.1% Y/Y, compared with a 17.2% rise in the 1H18.

China's industrial firms' liabilities grew 6.5% Y/Y in July from a year earlier, compared with a 6.6% rise in June.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, DDJP