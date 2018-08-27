Manpower jumps after Argus backs bullish view

Shares of Manpower Group (MAN +5.6% ) are on the rise after Argus maintains a Buy rating on the workforce solutions stock in a new update to investors.

Snippets from analyst Jasper Hellweg's note: "The company has posted solid EPS growth for several years, and appears poised for continued strong gains, particularly in Europe, amid improving global economic and labor market conditions... Management has also expressed confidence about a return to revenue growth in the U.S. We expect margins to improve as the company completes its restructuring... We believe that MAN shares are favorably valued at 10.2-times our 2018 EPS estimate, toward the low end of the five-year historical range of 9.4-20.6 and below the peer average of 18.9."

Argus assigns a price target of $107 to Manpower vs. the 52-week trading range of $81.85 to $136.93.