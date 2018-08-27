Legg Mason to pay more $34M to resolve SEC Libya bribery probe

Legg Mason <<LM>> agrees to pay more than $34M to resolve a charge that the firm violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in a scheme to bribe Libyan government officials, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports.

The SEC alleges that Legg Mason's Permal Group partnered with a French financial services company to solicit investment business from Libyan state-owned financial institutions. The two firms allegedly paid bribes to Libyan government officials through a Libyan middleman to secure investments.

Legg Mason was awarded $1B of investments for Libyan financial institutions, resulting in net revenue of about $31.6M from that business.

The company had previously agreed to pay $33M to the U.S. Department of Justice in sanctions resulting from the firm's involvement in the Libyan bribery scheme.

