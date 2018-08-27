Adamis Pharma expects FDA nod for low-dose Symjepi

In an update for investors, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP -2.7% ) President & CEO Dr. Dennis Carlo says the company expects the FDA to give a thumbs up to a lower dose formulation of emergency allergy med Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15 mg. The agency's action is September 27.

It has selected Novartis unit Sandoz to launch the product in the U.S. (the FDA approved the 0.30 mg version in November 2017). The specific timing has yet to be announced, however.

Symjepi is not an auto-injector like EpiPen, but rather a prefilled syringe.

Future key milestones include the filing of U.S. marketing applications for naloxone injection and sublingual tadalafil (Cialis) and the launch of Phase 3 studies of beclomethasone.