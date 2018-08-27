Genkyotex advancing PBC candidate GKT831, Phase 2 data readout in coming months

French biotech Genkyotex announces the completion of enrollment 90 subjects necessary for an interim analysis in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate GKT831 in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Preliminary results, expected this fall, will be assessed when patients have completed six weeks of dosing.

The 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll a total of102 PBC patients who have not responded adequately to ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). Participants will be randomized into three arms: UDCA + placebo, UDCA + GKT831 400 mg daily and UDCA + GKT831 400 mg twice daily.

GKT831 inhibits a family of enzymes called NOX, oxidases that are associated with diseases like atherosclerosis, hypertension, cancer and endocrine disorders.

PBG-related tickers: CBAY, ICPT, ARNA, ENTA, RTRX