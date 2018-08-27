Analyst coverage redux on Tesla

As expected, Wall Street analysts are scrambling after Tesla (TSLA -1.8% ) announced that Elon Musk and the board pulled the plug on exploring go-private options.

Analysts on TSLA stock: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas is back in the game with an Equal-weight rating. Nomura lowers its price target to $400 from $450. Meanwhile, RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating and price target of $315 in place, although the firm says the whole episode from start to finish leaves the bear camp with better talking points than the bulls.

Taking a peek at Bloomberg's analyst ratings scorecard shows that sentiment is about evenly distributed as can be — with 11 Buy-equivalent ratings, 10 Sell-equivalent ratings and 11 Hold-equivalent on the books. So much for the theory that Wall Street is ganging up in heavy numbers to one side or the other.

Analysts on TSLA bonds: Outside of the view of the battle over Tesla's share price there are some number crunchers looking at Tesla's bond issues.

CreditSights is negative on the implications of the last several weeks for the Tesla debt issues: "Tesla's announcement to stay public at least removes some uncertainty for now, but for bondholders the equity-like risk reward symmetry is still not fully reflected in yields despite recent weakness. We shift back to underperform."

Moody's called Tesla's private push a "credit negative" event in a note on August 9 and has a Negative outlook overall. The ratings agency is likely to update again on the EV automaker after the latest developments.