Corvia Medical's interatrial shunt shows positive effect in heart failure patients

One-year follow-up data on privately held Corvia Medical's transcatheter InterAtrial Shunt Device (IASD) in heart failure patients showed a sustained benefit. The results, following the successful outcome of its REDUCE LAP-HF study, were presented at the ESC Congress in Munich.

All device recipients experienced shut patency and durable improvements in symptoms, quality of life measures and heart failure events.

A second study, REDUCE LAP-HF II, is currently recruiting patients.

The IASD is designed to reduce elevated left atrial pressure, the main cause of heart failure symptoms.

