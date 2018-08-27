Cushman & Wakefield gains as at least six analysts give a `buy' rating: MarketWatch

Shares of commercial real estate services recent real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) rise 1.7% Monday as a number of analysts issue bullish notes.

The company raised $765M from its initial public offering on Aug. 1 and used the proceeds to pay down debt and to use for "general corporate purposes. The company's main competitors are CBRE (CBRE +0.6% ) and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL -0.3% ).

A strong economy and real estate market provides a solid base for growth combined with a trend toward outsourcing real estate services, a Credit Suisse note says, according the MarketWatch. Credit Suisse's Douglas Harter rates CWK outperform with a $21 price target, giving it a 17% upside risk.

Goldman Sachs rates the stock a buy and expects EBITDA growth of 21% for the next two years, vs and expected 14% growth rate at broker peers.

JPMorgan initiates coverage with an overweight rating and a $12 year-end 2019 price target.

Cushman has a strong position in outsourcing, generating about 47% of its revenue from outsourcing services, analysts say. That division provides long, multiyear contracts that include fixed-pricing components. That the company performs many of those services itself--such as janitorial and engineering services--gives it more control over outcomes.

Previously: Cushman & Wakefield opens trading with 5.9% pop (Aug. 2)