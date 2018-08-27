Iridium -6.1% as longtime bull backs off rating

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has taken a tumble, down 6.1% , after longtime strong bull Sidoti backs off to Neutral on the shares based on current valuation.

The stock has baked in a shift to positive free cash flow generation coming in 2019, analyst Gregory Burns says; his firm has had a Buy rating up since 2013. A few catalysts will take time, he writes: It will be six to 12 months before we can assess adoption of the new Certus Broadband offering, and while the Defense Dept. is likely to renew its contract, that resolution is six to eight months out. (h/t Bloomberg)