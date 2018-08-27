Game on again for Tesla production forecasts

Tesla's (TSLA -1.6% ) Fremont factory is back in the spotlight as investors gauge the impact on production of the go-private distractions around the company in August and jump back into the game of forecasting the weekly production rate

Electrek posted its update today on the production count, saying it was tipped by a "reliable source" that Tesla produced just over 47K vehicles in Q3 through the end of last week, including just under 30K Model 3 cars.

Per those Electrek numbers, Tesla would have to ramp up Model 3 production for the remainder of the quarter to hit the low end of its goal for 50K to 55K Model 3s produced for the full period.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Model 3 tracker is showing a tally of 36,710 Model 3s produced and also indicates the company briefly passed a 6K Model 3 per week pace.

Looking back at Q2, Tesla produced 53,339 vehicles during the quarter and delivered 40,768 vehicles (22,319 Model S/X vehicles and 18,449 Model 3 vehicles).

Underlying all the forecasts coming in, there's the question if Tesla will pull back on its production pace as it approaches its guidance mark in order to improve the operating cash flow tally at the end of the quarter.