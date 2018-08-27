Livent files for IPO

Lithium producer Livent (LTHM) files for an $100M IPO.

The company is being spun out of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Livent on its market opportunity: "Our strategy is to focus on supplying high performance lithium compounds to the fast growing Electric Vehicle (“EV”) battery market, while continuing to maintain our position as a leading global producer of butyllithium and high purity lithium metal. With extensive global capabilities, over 60 years of continuous production experience, applications and technical expertise and deep customer relationships, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the accelerating trend of vehicle electrification."

The filing lists Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium and other Chinese producers as potential competitors.

SEC S-1