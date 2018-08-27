Mitek Systems CEO, CFO plan departures (updated)

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) says its CEO, Jim DeBello, is transitioning out of that role with a departure effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Lead independent director Bruce Hansen is immediately taking the role of chairman.

DeBello has been a director for 23 years, CEO for 15 years and chairman for two years.

The company says in an unrelated development, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davison is exiting at the end of November to join a firm near his home in Bozeman, Mont. He informed the company his "voluntary departure is for personal and family reasons and not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices."

The company says it will engage a search firm to find a new CEO and CFO.

It also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $62M-$63M and expects non-GAAP profit margin of 15-16%.

Shares are halted and will resume quotes at 4:30 p.m. and resume trading at 4:35 p.m. They fell 5.1% today.