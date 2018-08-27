Lattice names AMD's Anderson as new CEO; shares +6.4%

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) has named Jim Anderson president and chief executive officer.

Shares have jumped 6.4% after hours.

That move is effective Sept. 4. Anderson also joins the board of directors.

He comes from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), where he was GM and senior VP of the Computing and Graphics business group. AMD is 0.6% lower after hours.

Glen Hawk, Lattice's chief operating officer, has been serving as interim CEO; he'll work as special advisor to the CEO through Oct. 31 before leaving Lattice for other opportunities.