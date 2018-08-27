Seven Stars Cloud clarifies registration filing; shares continue down

Seven Stars Cloud (NASDAQ:SSC) has issued a clarification about confusion over new financing.

"Contrary to earlier news this morning, SSC is not issuing any new financing at this time," the company says, noting that Friday's S-1/A filing is just an amendment to the S-1 filed on April 20.

The new filing isn't indicative of new share issuance that would be dilutive, it says, just a registration for currently outstanding shares.

"Further, as previously disclosed over the past few months, SSC's management team feels that the Company is well capitalized to continue to execute and deliver on its strategy," SSC says.