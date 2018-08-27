Wells Fargo complaint leads to Bloomberg News reassigning reporter: CNN

Bloomberg News' editor-in-chief John Micklethwaite reassigned a banking reporter after Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) CEO called Micklethwaite to complain about the reporter's conduct, CNN reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The incident centers on a article Shahien Nasiripour reported in March, calling Wells Fargo the "preferred financier for the U.S. gun industry," and detailing the bank's relationship with the National Rifle Association.

After the article published, Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan sent the bank's employees a memo responding to the article. The Wall Street Journal had obtained the memo and ran a story based on it.

When Nasiripour asked Wells Fargo's public relations staff for a copy of the memo, a company representative declined his request. That led to a contentious phone call between a WFC spokesperson and Nasiripour, according to the people briefed on the matter. Nasiripour's executive editor Caroline Gage asked Nasiripour to apologize, which he did.

Eventually, Sloan called Micklethwaite to complain about the reporter's conduct during the call. Micklethwaite then decided to move Nasiripour to cover the Trump Organization instead of Wells Fargo.

That decision seemed to be partly responsible for the departure of three other banking reporters on the team, according to CNN.

Bloomberg makes most of its money from terminal sales. Wells Fargo is a significant client.

