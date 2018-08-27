FDA rejects Ionis Pharma and Akcea's volanesorsen for FCS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and affiliate Akcea Therapeutics are set for significant down moves on the heels of a CRL from the FDA regarding the marketing application seeking approval for WAYLIVRA (volanesorsen) for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).

An FDA advisory committee voted 12-8 in favor of approval in May.

Akcea chief Paula Soteropoulos says, “We are extremely disappointed with the FDA’s decision. FCS is an ultra-rare and debilitating disease. Our disappointment extends to the patient and physician community who currently do not have a treatment available to them. We continue to feel strongly that WAYLIVRA demonstrates a favorable benefit/risk profile in people with FCS as was reflected in the positive outcome from our Advisory Committee hearing in May. We will continue to work with the FDA to confirm the path forward."

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 5:00 pm ET for both companies.

