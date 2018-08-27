Morgan Stanley expects bigger-than-usual Microsoft dividend

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to give a bigger dividend boost than its typical raise on its next announcement, to come around Sept. 18, Morgan Stanley says.

That's based on a number of factors, analysts say: more than $130B in cash unlocked by recent tax law changes, "future operating cash flows unencumbered by repatriation restrictions, and 20% EBIT growth in the recently concluded FY18." (h/t Bloomberg)

The company has generally raised the dividend by three to five cents each of the last years -- an increase of 8-25% -- but Morgan Stanley sees a "high probability" of more this time.