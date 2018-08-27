Kudlow: U.S. may have to use auto tariffs if unable to reach fair deal with Canada

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNBC that the U.S. may have to resort to auto tariffs if the two nations can't reach a "fair deal."

The administration will next try to reach a deal with Canada, after announcing today that it was able to reach an agreement with Mexico. The separate negotiations are part of President Trump's effort to replace 24-year-old trilateral NAFTA.

The Mexico-U.S. deal is for 16 years and will be reviewed every six years. It still needs to be approved by Congress.