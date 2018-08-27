Yahoo: Fitbit sitting on 150B hours of heart data

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) closed the day up 3.3% after a Yahoo Finance report notes the company has logged 150B hours worth of heart-rate data from around the world, the biggest such set ever collected.

Those heartbeats are paired with people's ages, sexes, locations, heights/weights, activity levels and sleep patterns, the report says.

The data is anonymized, David Pogue notes, and there is some bias in the fact that it all comes from people who are affluent enough to own Fitbit devices.

Some key information comes from resting heart rate, an informative metric that looks to be a strong predictor of early death and has links to diabetes as well.