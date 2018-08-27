Magellan Health settles with Florida, accepts pared down Medicaid contract

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) reports that it has withdrawn its protest with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration pursuant to a mutually acceptable solution to the company providing healthcare services to Medicaid recipients with serious mental illnesses. The company filed its protest in response to being notified that it was not selected to negotiate a new contract to succeed the current agreement covering eight regions within the state which will expire at year-end.

The parties have agreed that Magellan will continue to provide such services through September 30, 2023, but only for three regions and alongside another vendor. It will no longer provide services in five other regions after the end of the year, a loss of revenue of ~$364M (60% of the total business of $605.9M).

Magellan says the loss of revenue will not have a material effect on 2019 earnings.