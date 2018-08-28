84% of companies dabbling in blockchain

Companies don't want to be left off of the blockchain bandwagon.

According to a new survey published by PwC, which included 600 executives from 15 territories, 84% of their firms said they are "actively involved" with the technology.

Despite the growing interest, other research from Cowen estimated it will take 5.9 years for blockchain to gain widespread adoption amid worries about trust, regulatory uncertainty and compliance.

