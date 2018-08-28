Details of U.S. farmer aid package

As part of a $12B aid package announced by the Department of Agriculture in July, U.S. farmers are set to receive an initial $4.7B subsidy to offset "unjustified tariffs" arising from trade disputes with foreign buyers of American agricultural products.

Farmers "cannot pay their bills with simple patriotism," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue declared. Some farm groups, however, are cautioning the spending won't make up for losses from the trade clashes.

