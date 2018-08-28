China may scrap two-child limit

China this week is mulling scrapping its controversial birth restrictions, with the draft civil code set to be completed by 2020.

Couples are limited to two children at present, after rules were relaxed from the notorious one-child policy that was in force from 1979 to 2016.

Companies seen potentially gaining from the reversal of nearly four decades of family planning policies include Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY).

