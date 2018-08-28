Canada eager to seal trade deal

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to Washington today to continue trade negotiations amid news that Mexico and the U.S. reached a trade agreement, which boosted investor sentiment and sent stocks flying.

"We'll give them a chance to have a separate deal, or we could put it into this deal," President Trump declared. "The simplest deal is more or less already made... if they want it."

"We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class," spokesman Adam Austen said in a statement.

