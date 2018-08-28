Timeline and details for NAFTA 2.0

The need to involve Canada and the Mexican presidential transition mean a comprehensive deal won't be approved by Mexico until December at the earliest. That will almost certainly push U.S. approval into 2019, when a new Congress will have say in the matter.

Details are starting to emerge: Proposals would require car companies to manufacture at least 75% of an automobile's value in North America, up from the current 62.5%, and would require a set proportion of auto components be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.

The U.S. also backed off from a "sunset" clause demand, while Mexico agreed to eliminate a settlement system for anti-dumping disputes. Payments for a border wall were not discussed in the agreement.

