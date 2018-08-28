May: No-deal Brexit not 'end of the world'

The U.K. can still make a success of Brexit if it tumbles out of the EU without a deal, according to Prime Minister Theresa May. "I've said right from the beginning that no deal is better than a bad deal."

Trade Secretary Liam Fox echoed the comments in Singapore, where he's making the case for the U.K.'s accession to the Comprehensive & Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2903

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP