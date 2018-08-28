Staffing 360 Solutions acquires Key Resources

Staffing 360 Solution (NASDAQ:STAF) expands its commercial staffing presence in North Carolina with the acquisition of Key Resources, Inc.

“The Carolinas have demonstrated to be, and continue to be, a substantial growth market,” said Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Staffing 360 Solutions. “The acquisition of Key Resources provides us with further opportunities to expand in this territory with a strong product offering managed by a talented management team. This transaction reflects our continuing commitment to growth through acquisition, intelligent integration, and it further advances us towards our revenue goal of $500 million in annualized revenues by the end of 2019.”

The acquisition is expected to add annual revenues of over $35M and be accretive to shareholders.