Kaneh Bosm to acquire Danavian Cannabis Ltd.

Kaneh Bosm BioTechnolgy (OTCPK:KNHBF) has entered into an agreement with Danavian Cannabis Ltd. to acquire 100% of Danavian’s issued and outstanding shares for 37,878,787 common shares of the Company and pay a cash fee of $2,944,820.

Eugene Beukman, Chief Executive Officer of Kaneh Bosm states, “Kaneh Bosm now holds claim to one of twelve highly coveted Danish cannabis cultivation and manufacturing licences. Denmark has proven to be an environment conducive to the continued development of sustainable and forward thinking cannabis enterprises. The Company looks forward to capitalizing on Denmark’s tactical position within the European Union and well funded healthcare system.”

The acquisition of Danavian will create material synergises with Kaneh Bosm’s existing European distribution channels and cultivation capabilities.