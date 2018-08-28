Trump dents hopes for China trade deal

Speaking to reporters after the new Mexico accord, President Trump said he's rejecting overtures from China to negotiate as he tries to achieve a less "one-sided" trade policy.

"They want to talk... but it's just not the right time to talk right now, to be honest."

It comes after Chinese officials reportedly raised the prospect of suspending talks last week until after U.S. congressional elections in November.

