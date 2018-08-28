Graphic Packaging announces acquisition of Letica Foodservice assets for $95M

Graphic Packaging International, LLC, a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to acquire substantially all the assets of the foodservice business of Letica Corporation, a subsidiary of RPC Group PLC (OTCPK:RPCGF) for $95M.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

"We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Letica Foodservice assets as it extends our leading position in the growing paperboard-based foodservice market in North America," said President and CEO Michael Doss. "The transaction will further diversify our customer base, enhance our geographic footprint, and provide needed capacity to meet the incremental demand for paper cups resulting from the ongoing shift out of polystyrene foam. The transaction is consistent with the strategy we outlined after the combination with the SBS mill and foodservice assets that closed on January 1, 2018, specifically, our intent to grow our foodservice business organically and through acquisitions and drive higher integration levels for our SBS mills."