Wright Medical Group down 5.8% on pricing stock offering

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has priced its previously announced registered underwritten public offering of 18,248,932 of its ordinary shares at $24.60 per share. Closing date is on or about August 30.

The estimated net proceeds of $423M will be used to fund the purchase price of the previously announced pending acquisition of Cartiva, Inc., as well as costs and expenses related thereto or for general corporate purposes.

WMGI -5.8% premarket

