CytoDyn signs definitive agreement to acquire Prostagene

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) signs a definitive agreement to acquire privately held ProstaGene, LLC. CytoDyn also confirms that Richard G. Pestell, Founder and CEO of ProstaGene, will join CytoDyn as Interim Chief Medical Officer.

Under the terms of agreement, CytoDyn will acquire substantially all of the assets of ProstaGene, including the transfer of certain intellectual property rights.

The transaction consideration will consist of 27M shares of CytoDyn common stock, issuable as 270,000 shares of new Series C convertible preferred stock.

One-fifth of the stock consideration will be held back and distributed over an 18-month escrow period, and one-half (~8.3M shares) will be restricted and subject to vesting and forfeiture upon certain events over a three-year period.

The transaction is expected to close in November.