Tiffany +5% on earnings beat

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable-store sales rose 8% in Q2.

Geographic revenue: Americas: $475M (+8%); Asia-Pacific: $301M (+28%); Japan: $155M (+11%); Europe: $121M (+5%); Other: $24M (-21%).

Gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 64% reflecting lower wholesale sales of diamonds, favorable product input costs and sales leverage on fixed costs.

Operating margin rate fell 150 bps to 17.8%.

Inventory increased 8% Y/Y to $2.41B.

Store count +8 Y/Y to 320.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a high-single-digit percentage; Comparable sales: mid-to-high-single-digit growth; Operating margin rate: down Y/Y; Interest and other expenses, net: in line Y/Y; Tax rate: in the mid 20%; Diluted EPS: $4.65 to $4.80; Free cash flow: at least $300M; Capex: $280M.

TIF +4.99% premarket.

Previously: Tiffany beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)