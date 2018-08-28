Comparable sales strong at BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issues its first earnings report since going its return to the public market.

The retailer reports comparable sales rose 5% in Q2. Merchandise sales were up 2.0% during the quarter.

Membership fee income increased 9.7% to $70.4M.

Operating income came in at $38.7M vs. $74.8M a year ago. Operating income excluding charges associated with stock-based compensation related to the IPO, IPO-related costs, management fees and compensatory payments related to stock options was $89.7M vs. $78.9M a year ago.

Looking ahead, BJ's expects full-year sales of $12.6B to $12.7B and adjusted EBITDA of $102M to $112M.