Best Buy hikes guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) heads higher in premarket trading after setting solid guidance alongside the retailer's Q2 earnings topper.

During Q2, U.S. comparable sales rise 6% to top the consensus estimate for a 4.1% gain. U.S. appliance sales increased 10.3% during the quarter and U.S. computer/mobile phone comparable sales shot up 4.2%.

Looking ahead to Q3, Best Buy expects revenue of $9.4B to $9.5B vs. $9.49B consensus and EPS of $0.79 to $0.84 vs. $0.91 consensus.

For the full year, Best Buy anticipates revenue of $42.3B to $42.7B vs. $42.3B consensus and EPS of $4.95 to $5.10 vs. $5.01 consensus.

Best Buy forecast: "In the back half, consistent with our annual outlook when we entered the year, we are expecting a non-GAAP operating income rate decline in the third quarter followed by an increase in the fourth quarter to result in our expectation for an approximately flat rate to last year on a full-year basis. Similar to the past several years, we remain focused on managing the business for long-term success rather than ensuring a straight-line quarterly operating income rate performance."

Best Buy +1.0% in premarket trading to $82.00.

Previously: Best Buy beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)