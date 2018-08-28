Roche's CEO of Diagnostics division bids adieu

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces that Roland Diggelmann, CEO Diagnostics Division and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, will be leaving Roche to pursue his career outside of the company effective September 30.

Until a successor is named, Michael Heuer, currently Region Head Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America for Roche Diagnostics will assume the ad interim leadership and become a member of the Corporate Executive Committee.

Michael Heuer joined Boehringer Mannheim in 1983 and was appointed to his current role in 2008.