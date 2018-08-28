KLX discloses spinoff trading information

Along with positive earnings results this morning, KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) has updated investors with trading information of its previously announced spin-off of KLX Energy Services.

The record date for the distribution of KLX Energy Services common stock to KLX shareholders will be the close of business on Monday, September 3, 2018, and the distribution date will be September 14, 2018.

Starting on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, there will be a when-issued market in KLX Energy Services common stock under the ticker symbol "KLXEV." This when-issued market will continue until regular-way trading in KLX Energy Services common stock begins under the ticker symbol “KLXE” on September 17, 2018, the first trading day after the distribution date.

Also, starting on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, there will be two markets in KLX common stock: a "regular-way" market - "KLXI" - and an "ex-distribution" market - "KLXIV."