Alzheon readies IPO

Framingham, MA-based Alzheon (ALZH) has filed a prospectus for a $41M IPO.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops treatments for Alzheimer's disease, specifically, small molecules that inhibit protein misfolding and aggregation. Lead candidate is ALZ-801 (tramiprosate), an orally available inhibitor of beta amyloid misfolding.

Tramiprosate has been evaluated in 16 clinical trials in over 2,000 patients (by Neurochem). Post hoc analyses revealed a subset of patients, those with two copies of the APOE4 gene, who responded to treatment. A Phase 2b study in this population should commence in H1 2019. It has Fast Track status in the U.S.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 5.6 (+182.6%); Net Loss: (5.6) (-64.7%); Cash Burn: (2.9) (-71.7%).