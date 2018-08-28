More on Bank of Montreal Q3: Gains in commercial and U.S. businesses

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Q3 adjusted EPS C$2.36 exceeded the consensus estimate of C$2.26 driven by efficiency improvements, a strong U.S. business overall and and gains at its commercial business on both sides of the border..

Q3 2018 compares with.C$2.20 in Q2 and C$2.03 a year ago.

Q3 provision for credit losses C$186M vs C$160M in Q2 and adjusted PCL of $202M a year ago.

Adjusted ROE 15.0% vs 14.9% in Q2 and 13.3% in Q3 2017.

Adjusted net income by segment: