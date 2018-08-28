More on Bank of Montreal Q3: Gains in commercial and U.S. businesses

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Q3 adjusted EPS C$2.36 exceeded the consensus estimate of C$2.26 driven by efficiency improvements, a strong U.S. business overall and and gains at its commercial business on both sides of the border..
Q3 2018 compares with.C$2.20 in Q2 and C$2.03 a year ago.
Q3 provision for credit losses C$186M vs C$160M in Q2 and adjusted PCL of $202M a year ago.
Adjusted ROE 15.0% vs 14.9% in Q2 and 13.3% in Q3 2017.
Adjusted net income by segment:
Canadian personal and commercial banking: C$642M vs. C$591M in Q2 and C$614M a year earlier.
U.S. personal and commercial banking: C$376M vs. C$359M in Q2 and C$279M a year earlier.
BMO capital markets: C$303M vs. C$286M in Q2 and C$282M a year earlier.
BMO wealth management: C$301M vs. C$307M in Q2 and C$284M a year earlier.
Total Canadian residential mortgage portfolio at C$107.2B, representing about 27% of total loans; 90-day delinquency rate at 18 basis points.
