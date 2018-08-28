UK's NICE not on board with Gilead's Yescarta

Britain's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisory group to the National Health Service (NHS) on quality of care and costs, is not recommending Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) CAR-T therapy Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), approved yesterday in the EU for certain blood cancers, citing its high cost.

The company says its discussions with health authorities are ongoing. Like many companies before it, Gilead will most likely need to discount Yescarta (U.S. list price is $373K) a bit more for inclusion on the NHS formulary. The specific discount will be confidential.

Next up will be Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAR-T Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), also OK'd by European Commission yesterday for certain blood cancers. A rejection by NICE is a near certainty since the company will most certainly not offer its best price in round one of the negotiations.