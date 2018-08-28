Floating wind turbines powering oilfields?

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is considering whether to build a pioneering offshore wind farm with floating turbines to supply electricity to two North Sea oilfields as part of a strategy to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The project at the Gullfaks and Snorre oilfields would cost around 5B Norwegian crowns ($592M) and could reduce Norway’s emissions of carbon dioxide by more than 200K tonnes per year.

"This could be the first time an offshore wind farm is directly connected to oil and gas platforms," Equinor said in a statement. The two fields currently are powered by generators running on natural gas at the platforms.