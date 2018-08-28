European Commission designates OMS721 as an Orphan Medicinal Product for treatment in HSCT

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) announces that OMS721 is designated as an Orphan Medicinal Product in the European Union (EU) for treatment in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). The adoption by the EC follows a positive opinion for orphan designation of OMS721 in this indication.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the EU is a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

This represents the second orphan drug designation in Europe for OMS721.

Also, Omeros is in discussions with European regulators and FDA to discuss full and conditional/accelerated approval for OMS721 in HSCT-associated TMA.