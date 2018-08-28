Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab maintains risk-benefit profile in long-term extension study

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce results from an ongoing long-term Phase 1b extension study evaluating aducanumab for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment in patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD dementia.

36-month data from the titration cohort and 48-month data from the fixed-dose cohorts are generally consistent with earlier analyses, that is, there were no changes in its risk-benefit profile.

Amyloid plaque levels, measured by PET imaging, decreased in a dose-dependent and time-dependent manner in both groups. The 10 mg/kg fixed-dose appears to be minimum dose that demonstrated a treatment effect as measured by PET.

On the safety front, 24.9% (n=46/185) of treated patients experienced amyloid imaging abnormalities (edema). Eight experienced more than one episode. Most occurred early in the course of treatment.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

BIIB is down a fraction premarket.