Speedcast to acquire Globecomm for $135M

Speedcast International (OTC:SPPDF) to acquire Globecomm Systems from affiliates of HPS Investment Partners, LLC Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC and certain other members of Globecomm for an estimated net purchase consideration of $135M.

Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier said, "I am excited to have the Globecomm team joining Speedcast. They will strengthen our innovation capabilities with new solutions and strong engineering experience, as well as enhancing our system integration propositions. We expect to drive significant cost and revenue synergy potential from this acquisition, given the strong financial and operational benefits of scale across core verticals."

The companyestimates it will generate over $15M in annual cost synergies within 18 months after the acquisition.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.