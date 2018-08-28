Tech | On the Move

President Trump accuses Google of favoring "Fake New Media"

|By:, SA News Editor

President Trump tweeted out against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) early this morning.

Trump alleges that Google search results for “Trump News” only shows the reporting of the “Fake New Media”.  

Trump: “In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?” 

In the second tweet, Trump continues: “Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” 

