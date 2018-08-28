Aspen Insurance +3.4% after agreeing to be bought by Apollo funds

Aspen Insurance Holdings (NYSE:AHL) climbs 3% in premarket trading after agreeing to be bought by certain investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a transaction valued at $2.6B.

Under terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will get $42.75 for each share held. The price represents about a 12% premium to Aspen's closing price of $38.05 on March 8, before reports emerged that Aspen hired an investment banker for a possible sale.

Completion of the deal, which is expected in H1 2019, isn't subject to any financing contingencies. After completion, AHL shares will no longer be listed on NYSE.

"Under the ownership of the Apollo Funds, Aspen will have additional scale and access to Apollo’s investment and strategic guidance, which will help us to accelerate our strategy and take Aspen to the next level," says Aspen CEO Chris O'Kane.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Report: Aspen/Apollo near deal; shares up more than 4% (Aug. 27)