Hain Celestial down 5.4% post Q4 results

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) reports net sales declined 1% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Segment net sales: United States: $269.9M (-5.5%); United Kingdom: $239.1M (+9.5%); ROW: $110.7M (+11.6%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 290 bps to 21.1%, as a result of higher trade and promotional investments in the United States and increased freight and commodity costs.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 25% to $61.4M.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 370 bps to 7.2%.

FY2019 Guidance: Total net sales: $2.5B to $2.56B (~+2% to +4%); Adjusted EBITDA: $275M to $300M (~+7% to 17%); Adjusted EPS: $1.21 to $1.38 (~+4% to +19%).

HAIN -5.42% premarket.

