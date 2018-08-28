Revive Therapeutics provides corporate update

Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) provides a corporate update on its product strategy and business development activities.

Revive is focused on commercializing differentiated cannabis-based products that have patent protection. The Company’s patent portfolio includes exclusive rights to five issued U.S. patents, one issued Canadian patent and two patent applications filed in the U.S., based on cannabinoid delivery systems and uses for specific diseases.

The Company’s first product to be launched in Canada is a unique hemp-based cannabidiol chewing gum, which Revive signed an exclusive distribution and license agreement with AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. to market the product throughout Canada. Product launch is expected in Q4.

Revive is also in discussions with leading Canadian licensed producers of cannabis to evaluate strategic collaborations. The Company has secured and is also evaluating exclusive rights to unique cannabis-based products and technologies for the Canadian market.

Lastly, the Company is in discussion with a potential biopharmaceutical company for its non-core pharmaceutical program, bucillamine for the potential treatment in cystinuria and gout.